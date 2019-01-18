An ambitious project aims to archive photographs of Anglo-Indian families

Photography has been an integral part of the Peppin household. From the time he was six months old, Brian Peppin’s parents would take an annual snapshot of him and his elder sister.

Now 66, Peppin retains his first camera, a vintage Agfa that he bought as a youth to take on the family hobby of amateur photography. One of the photos of the siblings — two nattily dressed kids, holding each other’s hands and smiling shyly at the camera — from the mid-1950s and some of Peppin’s own collection have now made their way into a digital archive project that aims ...