An organisation is making roads safer as well as protecting Good Samaritans

On the afternoon of April 5, 2007, a 15-year-old boy was returning from school. As he crossed the road, a vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit him. He fell to the ground, and the driver, reversing the vehicle in an attempt to flee, ran him over again.

For the next 45 minutes, the boy, who was in school uniform, lay on the road. “A large number of people, I understand, stopped to see what was going on but not one did anything that could save his life. Nobody took him to hospital or called the police or gave him first aid. He bled to death in full public view,” says ...