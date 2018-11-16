Meet the organised citizens' group that is determined to keep Gurgaon green

As a watery Delhi sun struggles against the smoggy skyscraper skyline of Gurugram, a group of residents gathers at Aravali Biodiversity Park. Their NGO, I Am Gurgaon, has developed green zones throughout the city, which serve not only as its lungs but also as alternative transportation corridors and recreational spaces.

Corporates all, they had no experience in forestry or mobilising civic action when they started in 2009. Yet experts recognise the Aravali Biodiversity Park (ABDP) as a young but biodiverse forest and the country’s largest nursery of the native Aravali ...