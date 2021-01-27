Anarchy on wheels: Farmers' groups condemn violence, await clear picture

The farmer groups, protesting along Delhi’s borders against the three farm laws, have adopted a wait-and-watch stand on the violent protests inside the Capital on Republic Day, saying they will dwell into the events once the full picture emerges.

However, most farmer leaders condemned the violence and blamed it on miscreants present among the protesters. Some said a stand will be taken once all the leaders come back from their sites and discuss the development.





A police person fires tear-gas as farmers break barricades near Akshardham

Ashish Mittal, general secretary of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), one of the groups participating in the protest, said, “The route given for the tractor parade was hardly touching Delhi, and therefore, unacceptable to many of us. On top of that, when the protesters reached Delhi, the police fired and used force on them and this caused all the chaos. Many farmers have been injured in the violence while none of the policemen suffered any injury. This clearly shows who the aggressors were.”



A farmer walks over the police barricades set up on a road in East Delhi

He added that the violence perpetuated by the Delhi Police has further strengthened the farmers’ resolve to carry on with the protest.

ALSO READ: Samyukta Kisan Morch condemns violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is a conglomerate of 41 major unions, distanced itself from the violence, saying some “antisocial elements” infiltrated their movement.





Farmers attempt to break a barricade at the Ghazipur border as they participate in ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day

It added, “We are trying to get the full picture of all the events and will share a statement soon. Our information is that apart from some regrettable violations, the parades were peaceful, according to plan,” it added.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Tikait), another prominent farmers’ group protesting against the laws, blamed the Delhi Police for the violence.





Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said, “Being a part of the protest, I feel ashamed of the way things proceeded and I take responsibility of it.”