JUST IN
Andhra CM seeks investments, announces Visakhapatnam as new capital
From seeker, India now a solution-giver: President Droupadi Murmu
Sonia to attend President's address as Congress leaders stuck in Srinagar
PM to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12
SRK's 'Pathaan' raises Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in first weekend
Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM Khurana submits settlement plan for Joshimath
Indian wheat prices drop after PM Modi releases grain for flour millers
Inherent powers of high courts should be exercised with care, says SC
Blackstone group entity gets Delhi High Court relief in income tax case
National Workers Convention resolves to give a call for strike by year end
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
From seeker, India now a solution-giver: President Droupadi Murmu
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Andhra CM seeks investments, announces Visakhapatnam as new capital

Jagan Reddy invites companies, diplomats to a two-day summit in Visakhapatnam in March

Topics
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Andhra Pradesh | Investment

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy
File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

Global investors must come to Andhra Pradesh for its business-friendly rules and logistics, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday as he announced Visakhapatnam as the state’s new capital.

Andhra Pradesh is an exciting geography—the fastest growing state with 11.43 per cent growth rate, with unparalleled offerings in terms of ease of doing business, where we have been consistently ranked first for three consecutive years in terms of stakeholder feedback, with a 974 km coastline, the state has a competitive logistics advantage of access to six ports, and there are four more that are coming up,” he said at the International Diplomatic Alliance Meet in Delhi.

He requested diplomats and industrialists to attend the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4. "Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam which is going to be our capital, in the days to come. I myself would also be shifting over to Visakhapatnam in the months to come as well,” he said.

Gudivada Amarnath, Andhra Pradesh’s minister for industries and commerce, said the Visakhapatnam summit will show Andhra Pradesh’s strengths as a business destination and the opportunities it offers.

“More importantly, the partner nations, the business delegations, and the Captains of the Industry coming together shall form an eclectic learning platform for us. This shall take the state to newer heights,” he said.

The investors' summit will present the state’s strong industrial base, presence of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and start-ups. It will be a platform for international and domestic investors, policy-makers, diplomats, influencers, industry associations, and trade bodies to explore opportunities and forge partnerships.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 20:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.