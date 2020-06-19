Annular Solar Eclipse 2020: How, when and where to watch the phenomenon

The first or Surya Grahan of 2020 will fall on June 21. This will be an annular where moon will cover the from the centre leaving the outer rim visible, thus creating a ring of fire. The annular of June 2020 will start at 9:15 am on June 21 according to Indian Standard Timing (IST). The full eclipse will start from 10:17 am with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:10 pm. Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, an autonomous institute of the Department of & Technology (DST) will live telecast the eclipse. “Astronomical events such as eclipse are exceptional opportunities to excite and instruct the youth and indeed the society at large about and to instill scientific temper,” said Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST.

Where will the solar eclipse be observed?

The solar eclipse will be observed from the parts of Africa, Asia, and some parts of Europe, and the peak eclipse will be observed in the northern part of India starting at 10:25 am with maximum eclipse at 12:08 pm and ending at 01:54 pm.

How to watch solar eclipse on June 21?

The best way to safely watch a total solar eclipse is to wear protective eclipse glasses or to project an image of the eclipsed using a pinhole projector.

This time, ARIES will live telecast the solar eclipse. Those interested, can watch the eclipse via YouTube, Zoom and Facebook.

Solar eclipse time in India

The annular solar eclipse will state at 9:15 am. In north India, it will start at 10:25 am, with maximum eclipse at 12:08 pm. The solar eclipse will end at 1:54 pm.

Is it unsafe to watch solar eclipse?

Never look directly at the Sun, eclipsed or otherwise, without any protective eyewear. The Sun’s UV radiation can burn the retinas in your eyes leading to their permanent damage or even blindness.

Wear protective eclipse glasses.