Another Indian tests positive for COVID19 on cruise ship, number rises to 7

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Final batch of inmates discharged from ITBP facility
Coronavirus LIVE: Chinese doctor who first warned about virus outbreak dies
Coronavirus outbreak in China an opportunity for Indian exporters
Coronavirus-hit girl better; report if you have returned from China: Govt
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
-
Infections on the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored near Tokyo rose to 621 on Wednesday, as passengers began disembarking following a contentious two-week quarantine that some foreign health experts said appeared insufficient. Japan’s health ministry said it had discovered 79 additional cases of the flu-like disease
- Globally, confirmed cases have exceeded 75,000
- IMF says projected recovery in global growth is ‘highly fragile’
- India will send its largest military aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan today
- Adidas has said store closures in China have plummeted sales
- Puma said business in China was pummeled by the coronavirus
- Chinese refineries are throttling back production
- Sanofi Pasteur said it will leverage its previous work to develop a potential vaccine
- China’s firms said the economic toll has left them unable to cover their labour costs
A decline in the number of new cases in China, along with mounting expectations of more policy stimulus boosted global stock markets on Wednesday, helping ease some of the alarm caused by Apple’s revenue warning
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU