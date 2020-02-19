JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Gujarat HC sends notice to state, Centre over input tax credit on gifts
Business Standard

Another Indian tests positive for COVID19 on cruise ship, number rises to 7

A decline in the number of new cases in China, along with mounting expectations of more policy stimulus boosted global stock markets on Wednesday

Agencies 

japan corona ship
Japan’s health ministry said it had discovered 79 additional cases of the flu-like disease

Infections on the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored near Tokyo rose to 621 on Wednesday, as passengers began disembarking following a contentious two-week quarantine that some foreign health experts said appeared insufficient. Japan’s health ministry said it had discovered 79 additional cases of the flu-like disease

  • Globally, confirmed cases have exceeded 75,000
  • IMF says projected recovery in global growth is ‘highly fragile’
  • India will send its largest military aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan today
  • Adidas has said store closures in China have plummeted sales
  • Puma said business in China was pummeled by the coronavirus
  • Chinese refineries are throttling back production
  • Sanofi Pasteur said it will leverage its previous work to develop a potential vaccine
  • China’s firms said the economic toll has left them unable to cover their labour costs
Markets rally on hope

A decline in the number of new cases in China, along with mounting expectations of more policy stimulus boosted global stock markets on Wednesday, helping ease some of the alarm caused by Apple’s revenue warning

graph
First Published: Wed, February 19 2020. 23:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU