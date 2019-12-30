Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests continue unabated across Assam

-
ALSO READ
Japanese PM cancels visit to India as violence rages over Citizenship Act
Angry young people: Voices from the India's streets in response to CAA, NRC
From Jammu to Assam to Chennai: Protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill
What's the hullabaloo over the citizenship act?
3 killed in police firing as protests against citizenship law sweep country
-
Thousands of people hit the streets of Assam on Sunday decrying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and vowing to continue with the protests till the law is withdrawn.
The opposition Congress, which kicked off a 800-km 'Padyatra' from Sadiya to Dhubri on December 22, reached Golaghat with thousands of people participating in it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU