IPL 2018 betting: Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan confesses, lost Rs 275 mn

Actor on Saturday accepted his involvement in the alleged Indian Premier Case (IPL) betting case, according to reports.

The actor made the revelation during interrogation by Mumbai police.

" During interrogation actor accepted that he had placed bets in matches last year and had lost Rs 275 million, say sources," the news agency said in a tweet.

Khan was summoned by police today to record his statement in connection with an alleged betting case.

In a letter sent to Arbaaz on Friday, the police asked him to join the probe in the wake of arrest of an alleged bookie who was placing bets on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, the official said.

The alleged bookie alias Sonu Malad was arrested recently and the during investigation, a "connection" between him and Arbaaz has been established, said Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma, head of the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police which is probing the case.

"We suspect that Khan had placed bets on matches and want to scrutinise his bank transactions," another police official told PTI.

Jalan allegedly ran his betting racket from Dombivli in Thane district. The racket was busted by the AEC on May 15, and Jalan and three others were arrested, he said.

Jalan had been arrested for betting on IPL matches by the Mumbai crime branch in 2012 too, the official added.

