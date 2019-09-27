JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Another Pakistan drone recovered near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar: Police
Business Standard

Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed: Report

The wreckage of the helicopter has been found, they said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bhutan: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan on 17th September, both pilots lost their lives
Bhutan: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Bhutan on 17th September, both pilots lost their lives | Credits: @ANI

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in eastern Bhutan Friday afternoon in which both the pilots were killed, official sources said.

The wreckage of the helicopter has been found, they said, adding the crash took place around 1 pm.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered, the sources said.

First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU