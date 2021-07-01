India developing capabilities to deal with drone threats: Army chief

-
ALSO READ
Indian army's drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade
Chinese aggression is a conspiracy to change status quo: Indian Army Chief
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria embarks on a 5-day visit to France
Delhi CM holds meeting to strengthen Covid patients home isolation system
Centre rubbishes Mamata's charges, defends action on ex Bengal Chief Secy
-
Easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges and the Indian military is developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats, be it from state-sponsored elements or by states themselves, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Thursday.
In an address at a think-tank, Gen Naravane said the security establishment is well aware of the challenges and certain measures have already been put in place to deal with them.
"We are developing capabilities to deal with the threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves.
We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm," he said.
Gen Naravane was asked about the recent drone attack on Jammu Force Station.
On the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army chief said there has been no infiltration along the LoC after a ceasefire understanding was reached between Indian and Pakistani militaries in February.
Since there is no infiltration, number of terrorists in Kashmir is lesser and so number of terrorism-related incidents also came down, he said.
"There will always be elements who will try to sabotage process of peace and development; we have to cater for that," he said without elaborating.
"We have a strong counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir and our operation to ensure peace and tranquillity will continue," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU