JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Captain Marvel is a delightful superhero film with dollops of humour
Business Standard

Army jawan goes missing from central Kashmir; police suspect abduction

Yaseen had come home on a vacation. Efforts are on to locate his whereabouts

Press Trust of India 

Kashmir
Representative image

An Army jawan was reported missing from central Kashmir's Budgam district Friday evening with police suspecting he could have been abducted by a terror group, officials said.

The family of Mohammad Yaseen, posted with Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment, informed police that some people came to their house at Qazipora Chadura and took him away.

Yaseen had come home on a vacation. Efforts are on to locate his whereabouts.
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 23:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements