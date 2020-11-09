Army officer among 4 security personnel killed in J&K's Machil sector

Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid by the ultras along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Sunday, officials said.

The militants made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they added.

The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed, the officials said. However, three Army soldiers, including an officer, and a Border Security Force jawan were also killed during the operation, they added.