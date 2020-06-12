Art enthusiasts are displaying and selling overlooked, affordable art works

Gurjeet Singh had just quit his teaching job at a school in Chandigarh and started a residency in Baroda when the pandemic knocked his carefully laid plans awry. But the 25-year-old artist is accustomed to piecing things together again. To make his contemporary soft sculptures, he combines childhood memories and personal struggles with scraps of cloth left over from his mother and sisters’ sewing.

Now, back in his home in Punjab’s Algon Kothi village, Singh is purposefully reconstructing his art practice. What is driving him is a new-found demand for the pieces. Singh is ...