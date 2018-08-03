Arun Jaitley set to resume work this month after a three-month-long hiatus

-
Union Minister Arun Jaitley will be back at his North Block office later this month after a three-month-long hiatus, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jaitley, who was named Finance Minister by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, underwent a renal transplant in mid-May.
Jaitley has been active on social media for the last few weeks, from taking on Opposition parties to writing on issues, including cuts to the goods and services tax rates. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has held the charge in Jaitley’s absence, even as the latter held video conferences with officials and addressed events remotely, prompting the Opposition to ask who India’s finance minister was.
