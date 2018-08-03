will be back at his office later this month after a three-month-long hiatus, according to people familiar with the matter.



Jaitley, who was named by in 2014, underwent a renal transplant in mid-May.





Jaitley’s first-floor corner office in is being renovated and sanitised so that the minister is protected against infection, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Jaitley’s three-month quarantine period, prescribed by doctors, will end by mid-August, they said.

Jaitley has been active on social media for the last few weeks, from taking on Opposition parties to writing on issues, including cuts to the goods and services tax rates. Railway Minister has held the charge in Jaitley’s absence, even as the latter held video conferences with officials and addressed events remotely, prompting the Opposition to ask who India’s was.