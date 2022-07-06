Kejriwal announces India's biggest shopping festival in Delhi from Jan 28

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced 'the biggest shopping festival in India' that will be held in the national capital from January 28 to February 26 next year.
Kejriwal said, "A 30-day Delhi Shopping Festival will be organised from January 28 to February 29 (next year). This will be the biggest shopping festival in India."
"We are starting it now. I expect that in a few years, we will make it the biggest shopping festival in the world," he said.
The 'biggest' shopping festival will boost the city's economy and help the local businessman, the Delhi CM said.
"Through this Festival, Delhi's economy will receive a major boost. It will be a huge opportunity for Delhi's businessmen to increase their business. It will be a huge opportunity to present Delhi on an international level,' he said.
The Delhi CM added, "The shopping festival will generate thousands of jobs."
The AAP leader said, "People will be invited from across the country as well as the world to experience Delhi and its culture. This will be an unparalleled shopping experience."
"Heavy discounts will be offered, the entire Delhi will be decorated and exhibitions will also be organised," CM Kejriwal said.
