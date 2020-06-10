Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister met Union Home Minister to discus the Covid-19 situation in the capital with him on Wednesday.

The chief minister said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet.

Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases to over 32,000 the capital, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984, authorities said