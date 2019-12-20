As CAA protests rage across India, govt ready to accept suggestions

-
The government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from the people who are staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a top official said on Friday.
The offer of the government came amid ongoing protests against the recently-enacted legislation.
"We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of the people about the CAA through various ways," the official said.
