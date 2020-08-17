As cases rise sharply, Corona Kavach policy a big hit amongst consumers

The new standard Covid-19 product--Corona Kavach--that was launched last month, is a big hit amongst the consumers. With the number of cases rising rapidly, customers are buying the standard covid policy in large numbers to get protection against any kind of a situation that the pandemic may throw up.

The product was launched on July 10, with the insurance regulator giving its nod to 30 non-life insurers to offer the product immediately. As per the regulator’s mandate, it has to be offered by all insurers, who are into the health insurance business, even though the traditional ...