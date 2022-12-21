As Covid cases spike in China, experts ask Indians to stay vigilant

is once again grappling with a spurt in the number of cases that are being reported daily, just a month after the Chinese government lifted nearly three years of lockdown.

According to a report published in LiveMint, the National Health Commission said that China's total number of fatalities due to stands at 5,241. On Tuesday, reported no new Covid-19 related deaths. As grapples with this tenuous situation once again, many countries including India are now concerned whether the air travel to and from China needs to be restricted.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, on Tuesday cautioned the government to act swiftly on policy regarding air travel to and from China. Taking to Twitter, Dr Reddy also said that the current spike in the number of Covid cases in China is worrisome, as what happens in China does not stay there only.

Given extensive #CovidVaccines drive with effective #vaccines there is no need for pub panic on the surge in #COVIDãƒ¼19 cases in However having said that there is no place for inertia. We must act swiftly on r policy regarding air travel to & from #China@PMOIndia https://t.co/cohoaJdGu6 — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) December 20, 2022

Dr Reddy's advisory comes at a time when Union Health Minister will hold a review meeting on Wednesday with senior officials and experts on the current Covid-19 situation in India. Health Minister's review meeting is being held in line with the recent spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases which has been reported in Japan, China, the US, South Korea, and Brazil.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also written a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking him to ensure Covid-19 rules are followed during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, or he should defer further legso of the Yatra, in the interest of the nation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya y'day wrote to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi & Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Letter reads that COVID guidelines be strictly followed during Bharat Jodo Yatra & use of masks-sanitiser be implemented; mentions that only vaccinated people participate pic.twitter.com/cRIyZz0DLY — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

India reported 131 new Covid-19 infections today and the Health ministry has directed states and union territories to get prepared for whole genome sequencing of positive samples and track variants of the virus through Central government’s Covid network.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed all states and UTs to ensure that samples of all positive cases are sent to the designated INSACOG laboratories on a daily basis.

Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter said that such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisites public health measures for the same. All the states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis are sent to the designated INSACOG laboratories that are mapped to the states and UTS.

Amid health ministry's advisory to stay vigilant, Serum Institute's chief Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter to say that there is no need to panic, even though the news of rising Covid-19 cases coming out of china is concering. Poonawalla further said that given our excellent vaccine coverage and track record, we should not panic and should rather continue to follow the guidelines set by the government.

The news of rising COVID cases coming out of China is concerning, we need not panic given our excellent vaccination coverage and track record. We must continue to trust and follow the guidelines set by the Government of India and @MoHFW_INDIA. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) December 21, 2022

Adar Poonawalla's view was backed by Dr NK Arora, Chairman of the Covid-19 working group NTAGI. Dr Arora said that while it is an important thing that we keep a close vigil on the Chinese situation, but there is nothing to be panicked about.