As more Indians gain access to internet, digital rights become imperative

In March 2018, when the Uttar Pradesh chief minister tweeted about the end of 'Goonda Raj’, a young fellow called Zakir Ali Tyagi responded by asking about the 28 criminal cases registered against the chief minister himself. The UP police immediately arrested Tyagi under Section 66A.

But Section 66A of the Indian Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows for the arrest of people who post allegedly “offensive” content on websites, had been struck down by the Supreme Court as being unconstitutional three years earlier. In August 2018, Rajasthan government shut ...