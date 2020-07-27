Aspirational districts: Chhattisgarh's Bijapur tops Niti's delta ranking

district in has topped the list of aspirational districts ranked by government think-tank for the February-June 2020 period.

Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya) and Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) have been placed at the second and third positions respectively, said in a tweet.

Nawada (Bihar) has been ranked fourth and Moga (Punjab) is at the fifth place.

The delta rankings took into account incremental progress made by over 112 aspirational districts across six developmental areas during February-June this year.

Health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure were the development areas that were taken into consideration for the ranking.

The aspirational districts programme, launched in January 2018, aims to transform districts that have shown relatively lesser progress in key social areas and have emerged as pockets of under-development.