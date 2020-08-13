JUST IN
2.1 mn travelled domestically by air in July, 82.3% lower than year-ago
AstraZeneca says could begin Covid-19 vaccine production early in 2021

AstraZeneca Mexico's head said that Phase III trials were expected to conclude by November or December

Reuters  |  Mexico City 

Production of a Covid-19 vaccine under an agreement between the Mexican and Argentine governments and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could begin in the first quarter of 2021, an AstraZeneca executive said on Thursday.

Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico, said at the Mexican president's daily news conference that Phase III trials were expected to conclude by November or December.


First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 19:14 IST

