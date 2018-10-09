At CAG conference tomorrow, all eyes on Kharge's speech amid Rafale row

About 200 accountant generals from across the country will participate in a two-day conference of the (CAG) from Wednesday to deliberate upon 'accounting in a digital environment'. will inaugurate the once in two years conference, and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, and will also address the conference. However, the speech of senior leader is set to be followed keenly.

Kharge is scheduled to address the conference on the first day in his capacity as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. Last week, the party had approached the CAG to conduct a forensic audit in the Rafale fighter jet deal. A party delegation had met Mehrishi on October 4 and also on September 19. It had also met the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) on September 24 to demand a probe into the deal.

While Mahajan and Kharge will address the conference on the first day, Finance Minister Jaitley will address it on the concluding day. According to a statement from the CAG, the overarching theme for the two-day conference is 'auditing and accounting in a digital era'. Accountant generals will deliberate upon four sessions on the subjects of audit planning, audit execution, audit reporting and accounting in a digital environment. "The recommendations emerging out of these sessions will be presented to the full assembly chaired by the CAG with all the deputy CAGs and additional CAGs present," the statement said.

The conference, which will have its 29th edition over the next two days, is an effort by the CAG to keep pace with the dynamic nature of public policy and audit and accounting practices. "A regular internal and external consultative process facilitates this effort to adapt and upgrade professional practices and methods of functioning," the CAG statement said.

The accountant generals conference is a prime platform where the entire top-level management of the CAG organisation come together once in two years to review, discuss and recommend the direction in which the Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) needs to move in order to perform its constitutional mandate effectively, it said. The conference is a forum for exchange of ideas, discussing innovations, debating the best international practices and identifying areas that require improvements for efficient delivery of public services, the statement said.

The CAG statement observed that there is a growing public awareness and demand for enhanced transparency and accountability in incurring of government expenditure and delivery of basic public services to citizens.

The CAG is a constitutional body mandated to keep a watch on the system of governance in the country to ensure the best use to taxpayers' money.

