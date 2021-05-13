At Delhi's biggest cremation ground, the days are now long and difficult

Mornings are when the Nigambodh cremation ground in Delhi is the busiest, nowadays. “The hospitals release the bodies of Covid patients early for their families” says Sanjeev (he gives only his first name), who maintains the register at the window of the funeral office, just outside the shed for CNG pyres. The central cupola at the entrance is filling up with the arrivals as the priests take charge of each of them.

Some have their families by their side to see them off on their final journey; others only have the hospital staff in PPE suits to accompany them. Soon, a shambolic ...