At least 30 people die as rain, landslides batter Mumbai: Report

At least 30 people died in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water logging and traffic disruptions on Sunday, officials said. The Western Railway and Central Railway briefly suspended suburban train services after the and many long-distance trains were terminated or regulated at various stations, officials said.

Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock in Mahul area after a landslide, a fire official said.

The India Meteorological Department said Mumbai was placed under a red alert. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ~5 lakh.

