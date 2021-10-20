At least 34 die as rains batter Uttarakhand; many feared trapped

Uttarakhand reported at least 34 rain-related deaths on Tuesday with many people still trapped under the rubble after landslides, while Uttar Pradesh saw four fatalities, even as heavy downpours in Kerala filled several dams to the brim and left multiple districts on alert.

“So far 34 deaths, 5 missing in #uttarakhandrains. Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.09 lakh,” Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told news agency ANI.

Five deaths were reported on Monday. Eleven deaths in rain related-incidents were reported on Tuesday.

Of the fresh deaths, at least 18 were reported from Nainital, three from Almora and one each from Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

The NDRF has deployed 15 teams in the state and has rescued over 300.