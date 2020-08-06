At least eight dead in Ahmedabad's Covid hospital fire, PM expresses grief

Eight patients at a private Covid-19 designated hospital died after a fire broke out in Gujarat's Ahmedabad early Thursday morning. on Thursday,.

"Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday," said an official.

Around 40 other Covid-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Prime Minister expressed grief at the loss of lives in the and said the administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. "Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi spoke with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and city mayor Bijal Patel regarding the situation. "Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister's Office also said Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the fire.

(More details awaited)