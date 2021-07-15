JUST IN
PM Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind, briefs him on important issues
Attack on Haryana deputy speaker's car: Police books over 100 protesters

As the state government took serious view of the incident, heads rolled and Sirsa district police chief Bhupender Singh was transferred, while an Inspector-rank official was placed under suspension

"Section 124 A (sedition) has also been added in the FIR and further investigations are on," Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines police station, Inspector Vikram Singh said

Police has registered a case against over 100 protesters on various charges in connection with the incident on Sunday in which Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa's car came under attack during a farmers' protest targeting events of BJP leaders. As the state government took serious view of the incident, heads rolled and Sirsa district police chief Bhupender Singh was transferred, while an Inspector-rank official was placed under suspension. "We have registered an FIR against 100-150 protesters under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)...
"Section 124 A (sedition) has also been added in the FIR and further investigations are on," Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines police station, Inspector Vikram Singh said over the phone earlier in the day on Tuesday.
First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 22:53 IST

