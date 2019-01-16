Average sleep time, water intake have gone up, shows India Fit Report 2019

The findings of a survey by GOQii in compiled under its ‘India Fit Report 2019’ recorded responses from 700,000 participants in the country and found that certain contributory factors such as average sleep time or water intake have gone up and people are more alert about the kind of food they consume or their blood pressure or heart rate which they regularly monitor.

Despite this, stress induced diseases are on the rise, especially among those in their mid-thirties. A majority, however, prefers buying health insurance over trusting the state healthcare systems.