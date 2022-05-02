Aviation regulator inspecting SpiceJet's fleet after flight hit turbulence

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet back in black after 7 quarters, reports Rs 42.5-cr Q3 net profit
Aircraft leasing companies hit tax air pocket over SpiceJet dues
Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet despite travel curbs amid Omicron spread
CRISIL withdraws SpiceJet rating; firm in non-cooperating category
SpiceJet's Boeing 737 MAX takes off again after 2.5 years of being grounded
-
SpiceJet’s entire fleet of planes is being inspected after at least 15 people were injured on the low-cost carrier’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1 during turbulence, PTI reported quoting India’s aviation regulator on Monday.
Two passengers remain in the intensive care unit of a hospital, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The flight’s crew, aircraft engineer and the person in charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre have been taken off roster pending the regulator’s probe.
The aircraft that hit turbulence is grounded in Kolkata. DGCA said it has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured.
SpiceJet on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crewmembers asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU