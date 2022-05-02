Aviation regulator inspecting SpiceJet's fleet after flight hit turbulence

SpiceJet’s entire fleet of planes is being inspected after at least 15 people were injured on the low-cost carrier’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1 during turbulence, PTI reported quoting India’s aviation regulator on Monday.

Two passengers remain in the intensive care unit of a hospital, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The flight’s crew, aircraft engineer and the person in charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre have been taken off roster pending the regulator’s probe.

The aircraft that hit turbulence is grounded in Kolkata. DGCA said it has instituted a multidisciplinary team to probe the severe turbulence incident on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight that left 15 people injured.

on Monday said the seat belt sign was on and multiple announcements were made by crewmembers asking passengers to remain seated on its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1.