Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE: Vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi

The three-day Vedic rituals at the in Ayodhya began on Monday and will end with bhoomi poojan today. The foundation stone of the temple will be laid today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a packed schedule of three hours in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya district administration is on alert regarding PM Modi's visit and a digital security plan has also been prepared for the purpose.

Eight priests from Ayodhya, five each from Varanasi and Delhi, and three from Kamikochi in Tamil Nadu, are performing the rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi for the construction of the temple.

While 175 people have been invited for the event, the list of politicians unable to attend the ceremony under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic is also increasing.

