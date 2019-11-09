- Ayodhya case LIVE updates: Section 144 in Karnataka, UP ahead of SC verdict
Ayodhya case LIVE: SC to deliver verdict today; schools shut in UP, J&K, MP
Ayodhya case verdict LIVE updates: Schools and colleges will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi. Section 144 has been clamped in UP
Ayodhya
Ayodhya verdict LIVE updates: The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its historic ruling in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at 10:30 am today. The case, which has spanned centuries of religious history and languished in the legal system for almost seven decades, is finally expected to see a closure, as a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi pronounces its verdict.
The Bench of Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, apart from CJI Gogoi, had on October 16 reserved ist judgment after a marathon hearing of 40 days.
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be divided equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
Anticipating strong reactions to the verdict from various sections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Council of Ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the issue and to maintain harmony in the country. The Uttar Pradesh government has beefed up security across the state as it braces for the verdict. Ayodhya remains on edge and the state has announced closure of all educational and training institutes until Monday. Section 144 has also been imposed in the state.
