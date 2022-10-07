JUST IN
Two Indian students win prestigious Victorian Premier's Award in Australia
Centre asks CJI U U Lalit to name successor before retiring on Nov 8
Backed by strong winds Delhi records cleanest day after Dussehra since 2015

On the day of Dussehra, the AQI was at 211 under the "poor" category. It fell to 79 the next day, under the "satisfactory" category

Delhi, adjoining areas gets light drizzle, AQI still 'very poor'
Mainly due to strong winds, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 79 on the day next to Dussehra. It is the lowest level since the Pollution Control Board started indexing the air in 2015, a report by the Times of India (TOI) said.

On the day of Dussehra, the AQI was at 211 under the "poor" category. It fell to 79 the next day, under the "satisfactory" category. Since 2016, on the next day of Dussehra, Delhi has been recording the same or worse AQI as on the day of Dussehra.

The state government had also banned the use of firecrackers on Dussehra, however, certain incidents were recorded in the capital.

"Strong easterly winds with an average speed of 15-18 kph blew throughout the day, leading to dispersion of pollutants. The air quality of the capital is expected to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ category till October 10," VK Soni, head of the environment and research centre at the Indian Meteorological Department told TOI.

Another expert, Gufran Beig, said that there were scattered rains across the city that caused the pollutants to settle down. Additionally, there were fewer cases of stubble burning recorded around Delhi.

The city is also likely to see instances of rain from Friday, leading to low pollution. According to IMD, light to moderate rains is to be expected in almost all parts of the city on October 8 and 9.

Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the forecasting model under the Union ministry of earth sciences, added that the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain largely in the ‘satisfactory’ category for the next six days, TOI said.

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 11:08 IST

