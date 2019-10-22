Bail for Chidambaram in INX case and yet no relief; to remain in ED custody

The on Tuesday granted bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals for INX Media. The former union minister can be released, provided he is not required in any other case, the apex court said.

Asking Chidambaram to be available for interrogation as and when required by the probe agencies, a three judge Bench of Justices R Banumathi, A S Bopanna, and Hrishikesh Roy said that the former union minister shall deposit his passport with the special court and not leave the country without prior permission.

In a 27-page bail judgment, the Bench also pulled up CBI, and said that it could not see as to how Chidambaram was a flight risk. Agreeing with the submissions made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the court said that as the former home minister was Member of Parliament and a senior member of the Bar, who had strong roots in the society, and as he had already surrendered his passport, there was no possibility of him feeling away from the country.

The court also said that the contention of CBI that “flight risk” of economic offenders should be looked at as a phenomenon and be dealt with in that manner merely because certain other offenders have flown out of the country, cannot be accepted.

“The same cannot, in our view, be put in a straightjacket formula so as to deny bail to the one who is before the court, due to the conduct of other offenders, if the person under consideration is otherwise entitled to bail on the merits of his own case” the court said.

The judgment by the three-judge Bench also noted that in the remand applications filed by the prosecuting agencies so far, there was no “whisper that any material witness has been approached not to disclose information about the appellant and his son (Karti Chidambaram)”. The court thus could not accept the contention that if released, the former union minister could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

The former finance minister had been arrested by the CBI on August 21 after high drama at his residence. That day, Chidambaram showed up at the Congress headquarters to address the media. CBI sleuths had reached Congress headquarters to arrest him, but the former finance minister reached his official residence in South Delhi from where he was arrested later in the night.



Earlier on August 20, a single bench judge of the Delhi High Court had denied Chidambaram anticipatory bail and protection from immediate arrest in the case. Terming the involving Chidambaram a classic "case of money laundering", the single-judge Bench of Justice Sunil Gaur had in his judgment said that granting bail in such cases would send a wrong message to society. The HC had also noted that as the senior Congress leader was evasive in his replies to the probe agencies, custodial interrogation was required for an effective investigation in the matter.

The apex court said that the views expressed by the high court in the matter “shall not have any bearing either in the trial or in any other proceedings”.

The CBI and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) are investigating money-laundering and corruption charges against Chidambaram — and the role of his son, Karti — in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearances to the INX Media group and five other companies in 2007, when he was finance minister of the country. While Karti has been accused of receiving Rs 10 lakh as kickbacks in connection with clearance worth Rs 305 crore for INX Media, Chidambaram has been accused of clearing the proposal at the behest of his son. The CBI has also alleged that Karti had received money from INX Media to scuttle a tax probe.