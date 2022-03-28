Bank operations hit; SAIL, NMDC staff join Bharat Bandh

-
ALSO READ
Banks to buses: How trade unions' Bharat Bandh strike is working out
Jindal Steel & Power keen on RINL, NMDC's Nagarnar iron and steel plant
'Very large' cost hike for steel industry can come next qtr: Seshagiri Rao
Steel stocks in focus; SAIL gains 4%, Jindal Steel hits 52-week high
Despite higher Covid cases, Kerala model still a success: Experts
-
Banking services, especially branch operations and clearing work at public sector banks, were impacted in many parts of the country as employees joined the two-day nationwide strike to oppose the central government’s policies, including privatisation of banks. Treasury operations, however, were running smoothly, bankers said.
A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. Thousands of workers of state-owned SAIL, RINL and NMDC also joined the nationwide strike, affecting production at steel plants and mines.
The All India Bank Employees Association and the All India Bank Officers Association in a joint statement said they apologised to the customers for the inconvenience caused by the strike. This agitation is not for the employees’ demands, but solely to oppose the bank privatisation, they said. Acco¬rding to the associations, the privatisation will jeopardise the security of hard-earned savings of the common man.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India in a statement said It will conduct special clearing operations exclusively for government cheques across three Cheque Truncation System grids on March 31.
Apart from the ten central trade unions, the joint forum also includes independent sectoral federations and workers' associations. Electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected but unions claimed the agitation has had an impact in coal mining belts in Jhark¬hand, Chhattisgarh, and MP.
The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the LDF administration to forthwith issue orders preventing its STAFF from abstaining from duty as part of the two-day strike. It said government servants should not engage in any concerted or organised slowdown of work.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU