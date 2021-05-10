'Baseless': DoT denies link between 5G technology and Covid spread

-
ALSO READ
ATC sees huge opportunities in a challenging and competitive market
Govt asks states to take penal action for vaccine-related rumour mongering
Telecom companies, gear makers divided over India's 5G spectrum trials
Bharti Infratel gains 7% after it completes merger with Indus Towers
VIL sells 11.5% stake in Indus Towers for cash consideration of Rs 3,760 cr
-
The department of telecommunications (DoT) has dispelled rumours doing rounds on various social media platforms that 5G trials are responsible behind the recent coronavirus surge.
DoT has categorically said these messages are false, absolutely not correct and have no scentific basis.
"The general public is hereby informed that there is no link between 5G technology and spread of coronavirus and they are urged not to be misguided by the false information and rumours spread in this matter," the DoT has said on Monday.
"The claims linking the 5G technology with the pandemic are false and have no scientific basis. Moreover, it is informed that the testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. Hence, the claim that 5G trials or networks are causing coronavirus in India is baseless and false," it said.
The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier directed all commissioners, DIGs and superintendents of police to initiate action against those spreading rumours that Covid-19 infection spreads through 5G trials.
In a letter to all the commissioners of police, DIGs and superintendents of police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that rumours are being spread on social media that radiation during 5G testing is the reason behind the sudden surge in Covid infection and deaths.
An audio also went viral in which a youth can be heard speaking to a person in Bihar claiming that the 5G testing is the reason behind the sudden surge in Covid cases and a man can be heard saying that because of the 5G testing people are dying.
Some posts were also uploaded on social media that 5G towers were closed and uprooted in villages in Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and Sultanpur.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU