'Baseless': DoT denies link between 5G technology and Covid spread

The department of telecommunications (DoT) has dispelled rumours doing rounds on various social media platforms that 5G trials are responsible behind the recent surge.

DoT has categorically said these messages are false, absolutely not correct and have no scentific basis.

"The general public is hereby informed that there is no link between 5G technology and spread of and they are urged not to be misguided by the false information and rumours spread in this matter," the DoT has said on Monday.

"The claims linking the 5G technology with the pandemic are false and have no scientific basis. Moreover, it is informed that the testing of the 5G network has not yet started anywhere in India. Hence, the claim that 5G trials or networks are causing in India is baseless and false," it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had earlier directed all commissioners, DIGs and superintendents of police to initiate action against those spreading rumours that Covid-19 infection spreads through 5G trials.

In a letter to all the commissioners of police, DIGs and superintendents of police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that rumours are being spread on social media that radiation during 5G testing is the reason behind the sudden surge in Covid infection and deaths.

An audio also went viral in which a youth can be heard speaking to a person in Bihar claiming that the 5G testing is the reason behind the sudden surge in Covid cases and a man can be heard saying that because of the 5G testing people are dying.

Some posts were also uploaded on social media that 5G towers were closed and uprooted in villages in Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and Sultanpur.