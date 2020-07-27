Bed availability improves in AIIMS, other Centre-run hospitals in Delhi

As India registered the highest single day rise in covid cases, adding almost 50,000 new cases, the health ministry said that results of union government’s “effective intervention” in the covid situation were visible in with the three central government hospitals and showing more than 80 per cent beds as vacant as on Monday morning.

The Dr RML, Safdarjung hospitals and Lady Hardinge Medical College had 404 beds vacant against the availability of 529 Covid beds, while at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, 1,283 of 1,515 beds were unoccupied, a tweet by the health ministry said.

India is the sixth most-affected country in the world in terms of number of fatalities, with 32,771 deaths so far. “The case fatality rate is progressively falling and is currently 2.28 per cent. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world,” a health ministry statement said.

According to government data Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have 48.15 per cent of the country's total active cases.

While the total number of cases is inching towards 1.5 million, over 63 per cent of the patients have recovered so far. India has also reached the milestone of conducting more than 500,000 tests in a day on Sunday.