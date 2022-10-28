Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Delhi airport after 'sparks'

A Bengaluru-bound plane on Friday suspected fire in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport, according to a source.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines. There were more than 180 people on board, the source said. The aircraft had to return to the bay.

flight 6E-2131 (Delhi to Bangalore) grounded at after a suspected spark in the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/uIDb6MALQE — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)