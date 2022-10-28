JUST IN
Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Delhi airport after 'sparks'

There were more than 180 people on board, the source said

IndiGo | IndiGo Airlines | Delhi airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The aircraft had to return to the bay

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane on Friday suspected fire in one of the engines at the time of taxiing at the Delhi airport, according to a source.
.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines. There were more than 180 people on board, the source said. The aircraft had to return to the bay.

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 23:00 IST

