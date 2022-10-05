JUST IN
FSSAI directs authorities to make sure mid-day meal suppliers have licence
Rushdie among favourites to win this year's Nobel for literature: Report
Gujjars, Bakerwals, Pahadis in Jammu & Kashmir to get quota benefits
CBIC floats new norms to curb undervaluation of goods by importers
Gaming body welcomes govt's diktat on online betting advertisements
At least 42 fighter squadrons essential, says IAF chief VR Chaudhary
FM to attend World Bank-IMF annual meeting, drive investor outreach
India ready to contribute to any peace efforts: PM Modi to Ukraine Prez
EC says empty poll promises made by parties have far-reaching ramifications
Court sends Russian to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
FSSAI directs authorities to make sure mid-day meal suppliers have licence
Best of BS Opinion: A non-hyphenated democracy, development by HAL & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

The raising of the first squadron of the light combat helicopters (LCH) marks a major advance in Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd’s capabilities in developing the world’s only attack helicopter that can land and take-off at altitudes of 5,000 metres with considerable weapons and fuel loads that meet the requirements of troops deployed in sectors such as Siachen and Kargil.

The LCH builds on the successful production path that was first adopted with the Dhruv advanced light helicopter and could raise the bar for the state-owned corporation's capabilities, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views

Amarjeet Sinha says the real reform in higher education lies in expanding quality and easing participation. Read it here

The second edit explains why the graded response action plan to curb the pollution spike in the NCR every winter hinges critically on the cooperation of neighbouring states. Read it here

R Jagannathan argues that labelling all conservatives as fascist is no tribute to democratic values. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘This is simply not the business of the EC. It goes against the very essence and spirit of competitive politics and will be yet another nail on the coffin of democracy in India’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on the proposal that parties present financial assessments of poll promises

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 06:30 IST

