Best of BS Opinion: Banking on tenure, space for start-ups, and more

The government’s decision to grant longer stints for public sector bank MDs & CEOs and whole-time directors to ten years from five years is aimed at addressing the growing talent shortage in the state-owned banking system. But significant asymmetries with the fast-growing private sector remain in terms of decision-making freedom, pay and perks and length of tenure, making this latest move only a partial solution, the top edit says. Read it here



In other views:





The second edit says the launch of Vikram-S, India’s first privately built rocket, could open opportunities for private aerospace enterprises and potentially offer critical downstream benefits. Read it here

Pranab Bardhan explains why the right appeals to the working class by combining economic insecurity with cultural insecurity. Read it here

Anurag Vishwanath examines how US-China relations will be determined by which country takes the lead and leapfrogs in technology, the next big frontier. Read it here