Best of BS Opinion: Banking on tenure, space for start-ups, and more

The government’s decision to grant longer stints for public sector bank MDs & CEOs and whole-time directors to ten years from five years is aimed at addressing the growing talent shortage in the state-owned banking system. But significant asymmetries with the fast-growing private sector remain in terms of decision-making freedom, pay and perks and length of tenure, making this latest move only a partial solution, the top edit says. Read it here
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 06:38 IST
