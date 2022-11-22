JUST IN
VP Dhankhar reaches Delhi after representing India in FIFA World Cup Qatar
Best of BS Opinion: Banking on tenure, space for start-ups, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

The government’s decision to grant longer stints for public sector bank MDs & CEOs and whole-time directors to ten years from five years is aimed at addressing the growing talent shortage in the state-owned banking system. But significant asymmetries with the fast-growing private sector remain in terms of decision-making freedom, pay and perks and length of tenure, making this latest move only a partial solution, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit says the launch of Vikram-S, India’s first privately built rocket, could open opportunities for private aerospace enterprises and potentially offer critical downstream benefits. Read it here

Pranab Bardhan explains why the right appeals to the working class by combining economic insecurity with cultural insecurity. Read it here

Anurag Vishwanath examines how US-China relations will be determined by which country takes the lead and leapfrogs in technology, the next big frontier. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’
Former India head Manish Maheshwari

BS Opinion

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 06:38 IST

