Best of BS Opinion: Budget 2020 expectations, setback for Tatas, and more

The past two days must have been unsettling times for Indian promoters. First, a UK judge censured Anil Ambani for his apparent ignorance of personal guarantees extended by his companies to Chinese financial institutions. Then today, the National Company Law Appelate Tribunal ruled – after three years – restored Cyrus Mistry to chairmanship of Tata Sons, the group holding company, and declared the appointment of the current incumbent, N Chandrasekaran, in 2017 as illegal.

The Tata group will appeal in the Supreme Court, of course, but the judgement has certainly thrown up issues about corporate governance which, as our first edit points out, urgently need to be addressed. Read the edit here. Elsewhere, opinion writers examine aspects of Budget and agriculture. Kanika Datta sums up the views

The 2020 Budget may be more awaited than most because of the economic slowdown. Naushad Forbes outlines the speech he would like to hear from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Read it here

The draft seed Bill released by the agriculture ministry for public comment is flawed both in terms of pricing policy and safeguards for farmers. The second edit explains the deficiencies here

‘[This] is India's Great Slowdown, where the economy seems headed for the intensive care unit'

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian in a Harvard working paper

First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 06:31 IST

