Bharat Bandh not about trade unions alone; unites workers, students

This is the fourth time in the past five years that central trade unions have given a nationwide strike call against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Democratic Alliance government’s economic policies. However, this year marks a departure from all other times.

The on Wednesday was not restricted to trade unions demanding rights of the workers, but transformed into a joint movement of people, particularly students, who registered their protests on a range of issues from the new citizenship law to the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Youngsters from across universities in Delhi joined the Bharat Bandh, including Delhi University, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Ambedkar University and Indian Institute of Technology. Cold weather was not a deterrent as rain played hide-and-seek throughout the day amidst shouts of 'azadi' keeping students warm.

At ITO, located in the heart of New Delhi, a group of 30 students from Ambedkar University amplified the voices of leaders from 10 central trade unions. Protesters blocked the busy Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg for at least one hour in morning.

“The infrastructure in our university is not sufficient as compared to the fees. Research students have not received stipends for three months. Then, there are workers in our campus such as security guards and sweepers who have been on contract for a long period of time,” 22-year-old Aditi, a student of Ambedkar University said.

Thousands of DU students came together for a two-kilometre march in the North Campus area, boycotting their classes. Students from St Stephen’s, which is not known to participate in strikes, chose to skip their classes to assemble in the college’s sprawling lawns and read out the preamble to the Constitution – a protest symbol against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The CAA, which became a law in December, gives citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three countries: Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“The CAA, the recent attack on students, the college vandalism and how the Delhi Police tackled it - all of it are reasons why I thought I should be a part of this strike called by the workers’ union,” 21-year-old student Ann Mary, who got information about the protest sites from social media, said.

Shristi Pal, an economics undergraduate student from Jesus and Mary College, who was at a protest at the Faculty of Arts in Delhi University, said that the government’s timing of bringing in the CAA was questionable as the economy is facing distress. “The government should focus on fixing the economy. The economic growth is falling and all that the government could think of was bringing in the CAA,” she said.

One common slogan heard at some of these protests was: 'chhatra ekta, madzoor ekta, kisaan ekta zindabad' (long live the unity of farmers, students and workers).

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) general-secretary Amarjeet Kaur termed the strike as a “huge success” as she said students across the country joined the She claimed over 250 million people participated in the strike.

However, chief labour commissioner Rajan Verma said that strike saw poor participation of workers till evening. He said the strike saw a participation of only 15 per cent on an average in a set of industries under the central government. While 55 per cent workers were absent from work in banking and insurance sectors, only 6 per cent telecom workers skipped work.

Production at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) Manesar plant in Haryana and factories of various auto component manufacturers in Manesar-Bawal industrial belt was hit on Wednesday. However, the strike had no impact on production of auto majors Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp and Honda Cars India at their plants in various parts of the country.

Normal life remained unaffected in most parts of the country, except banking services. Protests turned violent in West Bengal after clashes broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Left Front-backed Students Federation of India in Bardhaman district of the state. The TMC-led West Bengal government, which is also opposing CAA and NRC and has been taking digs at the Centre over economic and social policies is against any form of strike or shutdown. In fact, TMC affiliated trade union, All India Trinamool Trade Union Congress didn’t support the strike call by the 10 central trade unions.

Most of the shops and business establishments were open while transport services remained unaffected in Telangana.

The most visible impact of the strike was in Kerala, with vehicles, including state-owned KSRTC and private buses keeping off the roads.

