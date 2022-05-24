Wednesday's Bharat Bandh: Who's protesting, their demands and other issues

-
The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has decided to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday over the government's refusal to conduct a caste-based census for other backward classes (OBCs).
According to Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), the federation is also protesting the non-implementation of reservations for the SCs/STs/OBCs in the private sector and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections, among other issues.
Along with BAMCEF, the Bharat Bandh is also supported by the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Party, National Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, and other affiliated organisations.
Meanwhile, D P Singh, acting state president of the BMP, has appealed to the people to make Bharat Bandh a successful movement. People who are supporting the Bandh are spreading the word on social media platforms to demand the closure of businesses and public transportation tomorrow.
The demands of the organisations include:
- Caste-based census of OBCs
- Scrapping the Use of EVMs in elections
- Reservations for SCs/STs/OBCs in private sector
- Non-implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR
- Vaccination not to be made compulsory
- New law to guarantee MSP to farmers
- Resumption of old pension scheme
- Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha Panchayat polls
- Protection of tribal population against displacement in the name of environmental protection
- Protection of workers from labour laws made during Covid-19 lockdown
Shops, banks and small businesses may be impacted tomorrow. On the other hand, transport services, offices, schools and colleges are likely to operate normally.
