Wednesday's Bharat Bandh: Who's protesting, their demands and other issues

The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has decided to observe 'Bharat Bandh' on Wednesday over the government's refusal to conduct a caste-based census for other backward classes (OBCs).



According to Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), the federation is also protesting the non-implementation of reservations for the SCs/STs/OBCs in the private sector and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during elections, among other issues.

Along with BAMCEF, the is also supported by the Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha, Bahujan Mukti Party, Parivartan Morcha, Bharat Mukti Morcha, Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, and other affiliated organisations.

Meanwhile, D P Singh, acting state president of the BMP, has appealed to the people to make a successful movement. People who are supporting the Bandh are spreading the word on social media platforms to demand the closure of businesses and public transportation tomorrow.

The demands of the organisations include:

Caste-based census of OBCs

Scrapping the Use of EVMs in elections

Reservations for SCs/STs/OBCs in private sector

Non-implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR

Vaccination not to be made compulsory

New law to guarantee MSP to farmers

Resumption of old pension scheme

Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha Panchayat polls

Protection of tribal population against displacement in the name of environmental protection

Protection of workers from labour laws made during Covid-19 lockdown

Shops, banks and small businesses may be impacted tomorrow. On the other hand, transport services, offices, schools and colleges are likely to operate normally.