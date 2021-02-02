Bharat Biotech inks pact to commercialise Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in US

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin would soon be available in the after the firm announced a tie-up with biopharmaceutical company Ocugen to commercialise it for US.

Ocugen, a Nasdaq-listed firm, focuses on developing and commercialising gene therapies to cure blindness diseases.

It will have the US rights to the vaccine candidate and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including EUA) and commercialisation for the

will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen’s receipt of an EUA.