JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Barricades at protest sites, ruckus in Parliament over farmers' demands
Business Standard

Bharat Biotech inks pact to commercialise Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in US

Ocugen, a Nasdaq-listed firm, focuses on developing and commercialising gene therapies to cure blindness diseases

Topics
Bharat Biotech | Coronavirus | United States

Sohini Das 

Covaxin, bharat biotech, covid, coronavirus, vaccine, drugs, medicine, pharma
Bharat Biotech will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen’s receipt of an EUA

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin would soon be available in the US market after the firm announced a tie-up with biopharmaceutical company Ocugen to commercialise it for US.

Ocugen, a Nasdaq-listed firm, focuses on developing and commercialising gene therapies to cure blindness diseases.

It will have the US rights to the vaccine candidate and will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory approval (including EUA) and commercialisation for the US market.

Bharat Biotech will supply initial doses to be used in the US upon Ocugen’s receipt of an EUA.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 02 2021. 22:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU