Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine gets regulator nod for Phase 2/3 trials

-
ALSO READ
Covaxin showed 81% interim efficacy: Bharat Biotech on Phase 3 results
Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in phase-3 trials, says Bharat Biotech
Covaxin capacity scaled up to 500 million doses a year: Bharat Biotech
Rossari Biotech shares surge 9%, hit highest level since listing
Shortage of key chemical hits Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ramp-up plans
-
The intranasal vaccine against coronavirus being developed by Bharat Biotech and supported by Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has got the regulator nod for Phase 2-3 trials.
Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine in the country that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.
"This is the first of its kind Covid-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India. BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.BBIL has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA," it said.
The phase 1 clinical trial of the vaccine has been completed in age groups ranging 18-60 years. The Company reported that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the Phase I clinical trial, has been well tolerated. No serious adverse events reported. Previously, the vaccine was found to be safe, immunogenic and well tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies. The vaccine was able to elicit high level of neutralizing antibodies in animal studies.
The regulatory approval has been received for conducting “a Phase 2 randomised, multi-centric, clinical trial of heterologus prime-boost combination of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of BBV152 (COVAXIN®) with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal Covid-19 vaccine) in Healthy Volunteers.”
Dr RenuSwarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC speaking on the subject said that “the Department through mission Covid Suraksha, is committed to development of safe and efficacious Covid-19 vaccines. Bharat Biotech’s BBV154 Covid vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU