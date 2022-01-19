BHP flags labour constraints, warns of further Omicron disruption

-
ALSO READ
BHP has fired 48 workers for sexual harassment since 2019
Rio Tinto CEO meets Mongolian PM to revive soured ties over copper mine
Qantas to Rio Tinto: Corporate Australia burdened by coronavirus surge
Rio Tinto pays $9.1-bn dividend as profit hits record on iron ore demand
Rio Tinto sees soft 2022 iron ore shipments on labour, project issues
-
Mining giant BHP Group on Wednesday joined rival Rio Tinto in warning of further disruptions from COVID-19, including labour shortages, and said the impact of the Omicron variant will last into the second half of its financial year.
BHP said the proposed easing of border restrictions in Western Australia on Feb. 5 may also cause some short-term disruption to the operating environment as the pandemic evolves in the state.
The mineral-rich state has maintained a hard-line on border controls during the pandemic, while a surge of Omicron cases across
Australia has caused a dearth of workers in mines as well as train drivers to transport millions of tonnes of commodities.
With the country in the grip of an Omicron wave, BHP's production of some commodities fell in the December quarter.
Labour constraints and wet weather also forced the global miner to cut its annual forecast for metallurgical coal.
"Workforce absenteeism arising from the COVID-19 Omicron variant is anticipated to continue into the early part of the second half of the 2022 financial year," the company said.
Rio Tinto forecast slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 iron ore shipments on Tuesday, partly due to tight labour market conditions.
Still, BHP's second-quarter iron ore production from Western Australia rose 5% to 73.9 million tonnes, helped by strong performance at its Jimblebar mine and ramped up production at its $3.6-billion South Flank project.
"With iron ore driving so much of the cash flow, the impact from today's result should be relatively muted considering the relative
BHP shareholders are set to vote on Thursday on whether to unify its structure, bringing its dual-listing in London within a single Australia-listed company.
The miner's shares were flat by 0335 GMT, while the broader market fell 0.9%.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU