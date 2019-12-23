Bhubaneswar Electropreneur park to incubate 50 start-ups in five years

The in Bhubaneswar would incubate 50 start-ups in five years with thrust on verticals like energy, process control & industrial automation and education.

The ecosystem is also envisaged to support innovation in electronics system design & manufacturing (ESDM) pertaining to agriculture, disaster management, healthcare and Smart City applications.

Jitendra Chaddah, chairman, Indian Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) said, "The consumption of electronics in India is growing at a rapid pace. The market is estimated to touch $400 billion in the next four to five years. The in Bhubaneswar can play a very critical role in meeting the demand-supply gap”.

The in Bhubaneswar being set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in collaboration with the department of electronics & IT, Odisha government is the first ESDM incubation centre in eastern India. It is also the second Electropreneur park in the country after the one set up within Delhi University. International Institute for Information Technology (IIIT) is the knowledge & academic partner whereas IESA has been designated the implementation partner for industry connect, mentoring support and outreach.

The online portal of the Electropreneur park in Bhubaneswar was unveiled Monday by Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha's minister for electronics & IT on the occasion of soft launch of the facility. The process of inviting applications from the start-ups and innovators to be incubated in the park has kicked off.

US-based Texas Instruments is keen to consider linkage with the Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar. The partnership will be in terms of business and technology mentorship to the entrepreneurs and start-ups of the park for knowledge sharing and network support activities in conjunction with STPI.

The Electropreneur Park, Bhubaneswar would operate out of STPI ELITE at Gothapatna on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The centre is mandated to promote innovation in ESDM, creation of intellectual property and provide an enabling platform to the incubatees. The park is being equipped with an advanced lab and plug & play facilities and also provide mentor connect, access to technology & domain experts, strategic guidance and networking opportunities with potential investors & customers.