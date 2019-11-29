JUST IN
Prolific Indian jazz musician Adil Manuel on balancing craft with commerce

A discovery of India
Business Standard

Bibek Debroy's translation of the Markandeya Purana animates Devi Mahatamya

The description of how the Shakti was born and how the evil was annihilated towers above the other highly erudite chapters on Yoga, Dharma and Karma

A K Bhattacharya 

Of the 18 major Puranas or Maha-Puranas that Bibek Debroy has planned to translate, the Markandeya Purana is perhaps the most celebrated and also the shortest of all such Sanskrit texts that provide an account of various aspects of the Hindu religion and beliefs.

Debroy began his journey of translating the Puranas with the Bhagavata Purana, which is believed to be the most popular and most revered because of its themes of spirituality and the celebration of Vishnu. And now he has completed the translation of the Markandeya Purana, which many Hindus as well as critics believe to be as ...

First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 21:38 IST

