Bibek Debroy's translation of the Markandeya Purana animates Devi Mahatamya

Of the 18 major Puranas or Maha-Puranas that Bibek Debroy has planned to translate, the Markandeya Purana is perhaps the most celebrated and also the shortest of all such Sanskrit texts that provide an account of various aspects of the Hindu religion and beliefs.

Debroy began his journey of translating the Puranas with the Bhagavata Purana, which is believed to be the most popular and most revered because of its themes of spirituality and the celebration of Vishnu. And now he has completed the translation of the Markandeya Purana, which many Hindus as well as critics believe to be as ...