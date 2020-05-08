JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

CBSE to conduct pending class 10th, 12th board exams from July 1 to 15
Business Standard

Big names in Indian philanthropy team up to respond to climate change

Some of the biggest names in Indian philanthropy have teamed up with researchers and more to craft an India-specific response to the climate crisis. Nikita Puri reports on the development

Topics
philanthropy | Climate Change | Ratan Tata

Nikita Puri  |  New Delhi 

While talking about climate change, Anirban Ghosh, chief sustainability officer, Mahindra Group, brings up a Google Earth simulation project that features a handful of cities such as London, New York and Shanghai.

Ghosh’s city, Mumbai, is also on the list. The project estimates the state of these cities if global temperatures were to rise by two degrees and by four degrees. “I understand that in either scenario, my building is going to be under water,” says Ghosh. “Climate change can’t get more personal than that.” Pulled into a narrative that ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, May 08 2020. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU