Big names in Indian philanthropy team up to respond to climate change

While talking about climate change, Anirban Ghosh, chief sustainability officer, Mahindra Group, brings up a Google Earth simulation project that features a handful of cities such as London, New York and Shanghai.

Ghosh’s city, Mumbai, is also on the list. The project estimates the state of these cities if global temperatures were to rise by two degrees and by four degrees. “I understand that in either scenario, my building is going to be under water,” says Ghosh. “Climate change can’t get more personal than that.” Pulled into a narrative that ...